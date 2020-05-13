French side Amiens launched legal proceedings on Wednesday to fight their relegation from Ligue 1 after the season was abandoned last month due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the title, while Amiens and Nimes - the bottom two clubs - were relegated. Amiens were four points from safety with 10 matches remaining in the season.

"We find that this decision goes against sporting fairness," club president Bernard Joannin said during a press conference. "The decision is a punishment from the league. It is unjust. We have been forced into fighting, into going to court to try to overturn this unfair decision."

The club's lawyer says that Amiens has no interest in fighting the abandonment of the season, but simply the relegation.

"We are not contesting the decision to stop the season," Christophe Bertrand said. "That is not really the object of these proceedings. It would be a bit inappropriate. However, what we are contesting are the consequences of the decisions that were taken."

Amiens is proposing a 22-team league for 2020-21 that would also include Lens and Lorient, the two sides promoted from Ligue 2.