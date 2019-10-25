The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenceman Erik Gudbranson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Gudbranson, 27, has played in 474 career games with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Penguins, recording 16 goals and 64 points. This season with Pittsburgh, he appeared in seven games, going scoreless with two PIM. He carries a cap hit of $4 million according to CapFriendly.com and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He was selected in the first round (3rd overall) by the Panthers at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Martinsen appeared in one game for the AHL's San Diego Gulls this season, recording zero points. He originally signed as a free agent with the Ducks on July 5, 2019.