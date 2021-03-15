Anaheim Ducks forward David Backes and New York Rangers defenceman Jack Johnson have both cleared waivers Monday. No other players have been placed on waivers.

Backes, 36, has two goals in 10 games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year, $30 million deal ($6 million AAV) he signed as a free agent with the Boston Bruins on July 1, 2016.

He has 247 goals and 559 points in 960 career NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues, Bruins and Ducks.

Johnson, 34, has one goal and 13 games this season for the Rangers. He is on a one-year, $1.15 million contract. On Oct. 5, he was bought out by the Pittsburgh Penguins after completing the second year of a five-year, $16.25 million contract he signed as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

In 950 career NHL games, Johnson has 71 goals and 303 points split between the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Penguins and Rangers.