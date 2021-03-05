Anaheim Ducks defenceman Brendan Guhle cleared waivers on Friday.

The 23-year-old has not yet played at the NHL level this season but has appeared in five games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls. He had eight points in 30 games with the Ducks last season.

A second-round pick of the Ducks in 2015, Guhle carries a cap hit of $800,000 through next season.