Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of this season, his 18th in the NHL.

Miller, who won Vezina Trophy in 2010, has a career record of 390-289-87 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .914 save percentage (SV%) in 794 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Ducks.

The 40-year-old has a 3-8-1 record this season with a .882 save percentage and a 3.22 goals-against average.

"It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," said Ryan Miller. "I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I'm thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm."

Miller will retire as the all-time leader among U.S.-born goaltenders in wins and sits 14th all-time currently with 390.

"Congratulations to Ryan on a storied career. You inspired us with your play but also your charitable work throughout your 18 NHL seasons," said Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli. "We are so proud to say the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history set the record while playing for the Ducks. Congratulations on a fabulous career."

On the international stage, Miller won a silver medal with the United States at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

He is the only player in hockey history to be named the top goaltender in the NHL, Winter Olympics and American Hockey League, and the NCAA's top player and best goaltender in his career.