Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced on Sunday.

Silfverberg has one goal and and eight points in nine games this season.

The Ducks also announced that forward Rickard Rakell's is week-to-week with an upper body injury.

News: We have recalled Sam Carrick. Additionally, Jakob Silfverberg has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Rickard Rakell's injury status is now week to week (upper body).https://t.co/P0SasKsHF1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 31, 2021

Rakell appeared to injure his shoulder during Thursday's overtime 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The 28-year-old has four goals in eight games this year.

Forward Sam Carrick has been called up from the AHL San Diego Gulls.