1h ago
Ducks F Comtois out six weeks after hand surgery
Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a small bone in his right hand and is expected to be out approximately six weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
Injury Update: Max Comtois underwent surgery yesterday to remove a small bone in his right hand. He will be out of action approximately six weeks. pic.twitter.com/9isKclMvxb— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 19, 2021
The 22-year-old has one assist in 13 games for the Ducks this season.
Drafted in second round (50th overall) by Anaheim at the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia.
He has 23 goals and 52 points in 107 career NHL games.