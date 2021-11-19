Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a small bone in his right hand and is expected to be out approximately six weeks. 

The 22-year-old has one assist in 13 games for the Ducks this season. 

Drafted in second round (50th overall) by Anaheim at the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia. 

He has 23 goals and 52 points in 107 career NHL games. 