Ducks F Comtois out six weeks after hand surgery

Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a small bone in his right hand and is expected to be out approximately six weeks.

Injury Update: Max Comtois underwent surgery yesterday to remove a small bone in his right hand. He will be out of action approximately six weeks. pic.twitter.com/9isKclMvxb — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 19, 2021

The 22-year-old has one assist in 13 games for the Ducks this season.

Drafted in second round (50th overall) by Anaheim at the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia.

He has 23 goals and 52 points in 107 career NHL games.