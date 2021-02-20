Byron returns to Habs' lineup tonight: He's a really good leader, works his butt off

The Anaheim Ducks are placing veteran forward Adam Henrique on waivers, it was announced Saturday afternoon.

Adam Henrique (Anaheim) on waivers today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 20, 2021

Henrique is on a 5.8x5 and in year two. Pretty shocking waive. Scoring way down this year though. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 20, 2021

Henrique is in the second year of a five-year deal that carries a cap-hit of $5.8 million per season.

However, he has struggled out of the gate this season with just three goals and one assist in 16 games.

The season before he had 17 goals and 43 assists for 60 points in a league-leading 71 games played.

The 31-year-old began his career with the New Jersey Devils but was traded to the Ducks in November of 2017.

The Brantford, Ont., native was selected in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.