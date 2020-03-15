Bettman doesn't see how he could set a time frame on NHL resuming play

The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 10 games this season at the NHL level for the Ducks and has one assist with a minus-1.

The Ducks placed Kiefer Sherwood on waivers today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 15, 2020

He has also played in 37 games for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League and posted 16 goals with 7 assists and a plus-6.

The Columbus native was signed by the Ducks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after playing with the Miami of Ohio University RedHawks.