The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract.

Perreault was selected by the Ducks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft in October.

The 18-year-old had 39 goals and 70 points in 57 games with the OHL's Sarnia Sting in 2019-20. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.