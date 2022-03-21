The Anaheim Ducks acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov and a second-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman John Moore and Ryan Kesler's contract on Monday.

The draft pick will apply to either the 2023 or 2024 draft.

Dadonov, 33, tallied 15 goals and 12 assists in 62 games with the Golden Knights this season.

Moore, who has appeared in 544 career games, was acquired by the Ducks on March 19 in the trade that sent Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran to the Boston Bruins.

Kesler last appeared for Anaheim in the 2018-19 season and has career totals of 258 goals and 315 assists in 1,001 games.