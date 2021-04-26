Anaheim Ducks forward David Backes said Sunday it's "more of a probability" than a possibility that he retires after this season, his 15th in the NHL.

The 36-year-old winger has been limited to 14 games this season, posting three goals and one assist. He was sent to the Ducks at the trade deadline in 2020 in a deal that saw the Boston Bruins retain $1.5 million of his salary while also sending prospect Axel Andersson to Anaheim for Ondrej Kase. Carrying a remaining cap hit of $4.5 million, Backes has cleared waivers twice this year.

"Possibility, I’d say it’s more of a probability. But it’s not a certainty. That’s just kind of where I’m at," Backes said when asked if retirement was a possibility this summer. "I’ve said it all year that every game you play in this league is a gift, every shift you play is a gift. It’s a great blessing to be able to play in this league."

Backes, who served as captain of the St. Louis Blues from 2011-2016, has 248 goals and 561 points in 964 career games with the Blues, Bruins and Ducks. He was elected by the Blues in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

On the international stage, Backes is a two-time Olympian and won a silver medal with Team USA at the Vancouver Games in 2010.