Pavlyuchenkova beats Azarenka to reach French Open quarters for first time in a decade

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career by coming back to beat doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7 at the French Open.

The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova entered the day with an 0-6 record in previous singles quarterfinals at all major tournaments.

That included a loss at that stage in 2011 at Roland Garros.

But the 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova came out on top at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours and ended on a double-fault by Rybakina.

The 21st-seeded Rybakina eliminated 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in straight sets in the fourth round.

Pavlyuchenkova will play in the final four on Thursday against another woman making her Grand Slam semifinal debut: Tamara Zidansek.

Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina are scheduled to be on the same side of the court as a team in the doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday.