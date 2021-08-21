EUGENE, Ore. — Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse won the men's 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.

Fresh off his triple-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a blistering time of 9.74 seconds.

The wind was over the allowable 2.0 metres per second, otherwise De Grasse would have smashed the Canadian record of 9.84 shared by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin.

De Grasse's victory comes after a successful Olympics where he took home gold in the 200, and bronze in both the 100 and the 4x100 relay making him the most decorated Canadian male in Olympic history.

Edmonton's Marco Arop also had a successful day, winning the men's 800.

The 22-year-old Arop didn't advance out of the semifinals in his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 21, 2021.