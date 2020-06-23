Drummond to pick up option to stay with Cavs

Two-time all-star centre Andre Drummond says he plans to pick up his player option that will keep him with the Cleveland Cavaliers for another season.

Drummond, whose option is worth over $28 million according to sports salaries website, Spotrac, made the announcement Tuesday on the Le Batard & Friends -- STUpodity podcast.

"Yeah, it's going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still," Drummond said when asked whether he plans to exercise his option.

"I definitely will be in Cleveland."

The 26-year-old Drummond joined the Cavaliers on Feb. 6 after being traded from the Detroit Pistons ahead of the deadline. Due to a string of injuries, Drummond played in just eight games for the Cavs before the coronavirus shutdown.

The Cavaliers (19-46) will not play again this season, as they are not one of the 22 teams scheduled to resume the 2019-20 campaign in Orlando in July.

Drummond, who spent spend seven-plus season with the Pistons after being drafted by the team ninth overall in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds over his career.