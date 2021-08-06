Andre Iguodala is returning to the site of his greatest success.

The veteran forward told the New York Times on Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

Iguodala, 37, spent six seasons with the Warriors from 2013 to 2019, winning three NBA titles in his time there.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft out of Arizona, Iguodala heads into his 18th NBA season.

The Springfield, IL native spent the past two seasons with the Miami Heat. In 63 games last season, Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists a night over 21.3 minutes.

An All-Star in 2012, Iguodala has appeared in 1,192 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Warriors and Heat.

Internationally, Iguodala won a gold medal at the 2012 London Summer Olympics as a member of Team USA.