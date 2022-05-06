Russia's Andrei Kuzmenko has reportedly begun the interviewing process with National Hockey League clubs this week according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Andrei Kuzmenko began the interviewing process with NHL clubs this week, speaking to at least three teams. The 26 year old free agent forward is expected to virtually meet with at least two more teams next week. A decision on his playing future isn’t expected before next month. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 6, 2022

The Yakutsk, Russia native has spent eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He started his professional career with CSKA Moskva (2014-18), where he recorded 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points in 123 games.

He then spent four seasons with SKA St. Petersburg (2018-22), where he recorded 78 goals and 60 assists for 138 points in 253 games.