Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris exited the team's home opener against the Montreal Alouettes in the fourth quarter due to tight hamstring, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told reporters following the game.

Harris, 35, rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries before being sidelined in the fourth quarter.

The Winnipeg native joined the Argonauts' backfield after winning back-to-back Grey Cup titles with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Harris had been dealing with hamstring tightness during their training camp and Dinwiddie hopes Harris will be able to play next week when they take on the BC Lions.