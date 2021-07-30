The New York Yankees are acquiring left-hander Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Heaney is 6-7 this year with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels. The deal ends a seven-year run with the Angels.

This comes after New York already brought in sluggers Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo earlier in the week.

More to follow. 