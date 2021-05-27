Canada Basketball announced on Thursday its 21-man training camp ahead of FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The senior men's camp is set to convene from June 16 to 24 in Tampa Bay. Canada hosts one of FIBA's four tournaments in Victoria, BC from June 29 to July 4.

Among those set for the camp is Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who returns to the national setup after a lengthy absence.

"There is no greater feeling in sports than the chance to represent your country on the highest international stage at the Olympic Games,” general manager Rowan Barrett said in a statement. “Our players and staff fully recognize the unique opportunity that lies ahead of us and I would like to commend them for their dedication to playing for Canada this summer."

Canada will train at the Toronto Raptors' temporary facilities, a space with which Canada and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is very familiar.

“Training in Tampa next month provides our team with a first-class environment that will allow us to safely prepare to achieve our goals at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament,” Nurse said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to having the players and staff join me here in a few weeks and getting back to work.”