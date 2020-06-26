The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ triumphant run in the 1960s, when the team won three Grey Cups in a five-year span from 1963-67, is well represented on CFL2020’s All-Time Ticats Roster.

The roster is led by legendary Ticats’ defensive lineman Angelo Mosca, a five-time East Division All-Star and two-time league All-Star during his time with the Tiger-Cats, and defensive back Garney Henley, the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 1972, a 10-time CFL All-Star, and the team’s all-time leader in interceptions with 59. Henley was part of the Ticats’ Grey Cup-winning squad in 1972.

In total, seven members of the Ticats’ All-Time Roster were a part of all three of the team’s Grey Cup wins in the 1960s. Along with Mosca and Henley, there is head coach Ralph Sazio, offensive lineman Ellison Kelly, receiver Tommy Grant, defensive lineman John Barrow, and linebacker John Krouse.

An additional four players were part of at least one of the three Grey Cup wins, including quarterback Bernie Faloney. Faloney was also a four-time East Division All-Star and the 1961 Most Outstanding Player with the Ticats.

Two current members of the Ticats also made the all-time roster in Brandon Banks and Simoni Lawrence.

Banks has starred for the Ticats on both offence and special teams and while he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player last year predominately for his performance as a receiver, he was included on the all-time roster in the special teams player slot. Banks was named the 2015 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and has 8,607 combined return yards and 13 touchdowns.

Lawrence, who like Banks has been with the Ticats since 2013, is the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles with 529, and also holds the CFL record for most tackles in a single game with 17.

Other notable names include defensive linemen Grover Covington, the league’s all-time leader in sacks with 157, and Joe Montford, a three-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

And on offence there is receiver Earl Winfield, the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 10,119 and a two-time CFL All-Star, and Troy Davis, Hamilton’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 5,188 and 2004 CFL All-Star.

Quarterbacks Bernie Custis, who played for the Tiger-Cats from 1951-54, and Chuck Ealey, who played in Hamilton from 1972-74, were named the team's foundational players.

The full list:

CFL2020's All-Time Hamilton Tiger-Cats Roster Position Player Years with HAM QB Bernie Faloney 1957-64 RB Troy Davis 2001-05 RB Jimmy Edwards 1976-78 REC Earl Winfield 1987-97 REC Rocky DiPietro* 1978-91 REC Tommy Grant 1956-68 REC Darren Flutie 1998-2002 OL Bill Danychuk* 1965-75 OL Ellison Kelly 1960-70 OL Peter Neumann* 1951-64 OL Vince Scott* 1949-50, 1952-62 OL Miles Gorrell* 1985-91, 1996 DL Grover Covington 1981-91 DL Joe Montford 1996-2001, 2002-03 DL John Barrow 1957-70 DL Angelo Mosca 1958-59, 1962-72 LB Simoni Lawrence 2013-Present LB Ben Zambiasi 1978-87 LB Bob Krouse* 1963-75 DB Garney Henley 1960-75 DB Al Brenner 1971-74 DB David Shaw 1975-82 DB Rob Hitchcock* 1985-2006 DB Don Sutherin 1958, 1960-66 K Paul Osbaldiston* 1986-2003 P Paul Osbaldiston* 1986-2003 ST Brandon Banks 2013-Present

*national player