Phillips on Trout's deal: 'Best player of this era, he's worth it'

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history.

The deal was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced.

Trout would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and his $36 million average annual value would surpass Zack Greinke's $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016.

Progress toward an agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Trout's deal includes a signing bonus and would supersede the $144.5 million, six-year contract that had been set to pay him $66.5 million over the next two seasons.

Trout, 27, was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2020 MLB season.

The American League MVP in 2014 and 2016, Trout has been named to the All-Star Game in all seven of his career MLB seasons.

Trout had 39 home runs and 79 RBI last season with a .312 average. For his career, he has a 240 home runs, 648 RBI and a .307 batting average. He leads all active players in OPS (on-base plus slugging) at .990 - ninth all-time in the MLB - and a number he's topped in every season except his debut year in 2011, when he appeared in only 40 games.

He has led the American League in WAR (wins above replacement) four times and sit sixth among active players with a career WAR of 64.3. Each of the five players ahead of him (Clayton Kershaw, Greinke, Robinson Cano, Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols) have at least 11 career MLB seasons under their belts.

The 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft, Trout was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and finished second in MVP voting.