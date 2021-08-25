Canadian and former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Anthony Bennett has signed with Hapoel Jerusalem B.C in Israel.

Former No. 1 overall pick and Canadian national-teamer Anthony Bennett signed with Hapoel Jerusalem.



(PS — I'm sure by now that, yes, the club knows it erred on the spelling.)

Bennett most recently spent time at the NBA level with the Houston Rockets but was waived during training camp prior to last season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Bennett played four seasons in the NBA with four different teams, last appearing in a regular season game with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016-17 season.

The Toronto native also played with the Canadian men's national basketball team earlier this summer as they attempted to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but ultimately came up short.

The 28-year-old played college ball at UNLV and averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Rebels.