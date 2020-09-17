Cirelli scores in OT as Lightning defeat Islanders to advance to Stanley Cup Final

Anthony Cirelli scored at 13:18 of the first overtime session as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay won the Eastern Conference Final best-of-seven series 4-2.

The Lightning will meet the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

