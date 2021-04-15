Damian Lillard calls for the Blazers to retire Aldridge's jersey

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel says injured centre Anthony Davis has been cleared to return to on-court activities.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (Achilles’ tendon and calf) has been cleared to return to on-court activity with his official return to the lineup TBD. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 16, 2021

Davis' official return date remains to be determined.

The 28-year-old has not played since Feb. 14 as he continues to recover from Achilles tendon and calf issues.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points per game to go along with 8.4 rebounds in 23 games so far this season.

Fellow star LeBron James has also not played since March 20 because of an ankle injury. His return date is also up in the air.

Los Angeles enters play Thursday sitting at 34-21, good for fifth place in the Western Conference.