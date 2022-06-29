Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is looking at potential surgery for an Achilles tendon injury, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Hearing that Anthony Duclair looking at potential surgery for Achilles tendon injury, which obviously would require months of recovery. Coming off career-high, 31-goal season. Tough news.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2022

The 26-year-old former third-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2013 is coming off his best season as a pro with the Panthers. After spending just one season with the Rangers (2014), Duclair was traded to the Arizona Coyotes (2015-17) before he was dealt mid-season to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Following his time in Chicago, Duclair signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2018) and was again traded to the Ottawa Senators (2018-19) before finding a home with the Panthers.

In 74 regular season games, the Pointe-Claire, QC., native recorded a career-best 31 goals and 27 assists for 68 points. In the playoffs, Duclair skated in eight games, recording a goal and two assists for three points.

He is signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $3 million.