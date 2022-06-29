Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is looking at potential surgery for an Achilles tendon injury, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The 26-year-old former third-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2013 is coming off his best season as a pro with the Panthers. After spending just one season with the Rangers (2014),  Duclair was traded to the Arizona Coyotes (2015-17) before he was dealt mid-season to the Chicago Blackhawks. 

Following his time in Chicago, Duclair signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2018) and was again traded to the Ottawa Senators (2018-19) before finding a home with the Panthers. 

In 74 regular season games, the Pointe-Claire, QC., native recorded a career-best 31 goals and 27 assists for 68 points. In the playoffs, Duclair skated in eight games, recording a goal and two assists for three points. 

He is signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $3 million.