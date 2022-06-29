Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is looking at potential surgery for an Achilles tendon injury, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The surgery would require a recovery time of several month.

The 26-year-old is coming off a career season with the Panthers, in which he posted 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games. He added one goal and three points in eight playoff games.

Signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $3 million, Duclair has 120 goals and 252 points in 470 games with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and Panthers.

He was drafted by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.