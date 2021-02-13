Usman-Burns fight will be filled with a different drama, heavy drama

Originally scheduled for Fight Island on the first card of the year, Rodolfo Vieira and Anthony Hernandez will finally meet in the cage as they headline the UFC 258 Prelims on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Hernandez was forced to withdraw from the initial booking after testing positive for COVID-19, two weeks before the card in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old American is coming in off a first-round TKO loss to Kevin Holland, which he suffered at Fight Night last May in Jacksonville.

Hernandez is 1-2 since making his debut in the UFC – he holds a submission victory over Jun Yong Park and also has a submission loss to Markus Perez on his record since joining the promotion.

He is an alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, where he earned a victory over Jordan Wright that was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for marijuana.

Vieira, meanwhile, has yet to suffer a loss in his MMA career, including his first two outings in the UFC.

He made his debut in the Octagon against Oskar Piechota at Fight Night in Uruguay in August of 2019 and picked up an arm triangle choke submission victory.

The 31-year-old Brazilian would dispatch Saparbek Safarov with the same submission at UFC 248 last March, his most recent outing.

Vieira believes he has a skills advantage that should help him get the victory on Saturday.

“I believe my jiu-jitsu is better even though he has many submissions, but he also has a huge heart, good striking and good take downs,” Vieira told MMAFighting ahead of the bout. “He has good submissions, but his jiu-jitsu isn’t that good.”

Also on the prelims, Belal Muhammad and Dhiego Lima will put their identical three-fight winning streaks on the line when they finally meet at the UFC Apex on Saturday.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight in December, before a positive COVID test forced them off the card.

The 32-year-old Muhammad has wins over Lyman Good, Takashi Sato and Curtis Millender during his current winning run and has captured seven of his last eight fights.

His opponent Lima enters with victories over Canadian Chad Laprise as well as Court McGee and most recently Luke Jumeau, who he beat at UFC 249 in October of 2019.

Polyana Viana and Mallory Martin will meet in a strawweight battle and Andre Ewell will face Chris Gutierrez to get the Prelims started on TSN.