TAMPA, Fla. — The Blue Jays kicked off spring training action with a win Sunday, edging the New York Yankees 6-4.

Rowdy Tellez got Toronto off to an early lead with a two-run double in the first inning.

Lefty Anthony Kay pitched two perfect innings for the Jays, striking out the Yankees' first six batters of the day.

Toronto was up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth when Andrew Velazquez got New York on the board, capitalizing on a fielding error by Jays second baseman Otto Lopez.

Rob Brantly narrowed Toronto's lead in the fifth, blasting a two-run homer to centre field. Mike Tauchman followed suit with a single homer on a fly ball to centre field to make the score 5-4.

Right-hander Jacob Waguespack gave up all three fifth-inning runs before he was replaced on the mound by Anthony Castro.

Logan Warmoth sealed the Jays' victory with a homerun to right-centre field at the top of the sixth.

T.J. Zeuch was credited with the Toronto win after allowing one run on two hits over two innings.

New York's Michael King took the loss after giving up three runs in the first two innings.

The Jays are set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.