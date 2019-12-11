Louis scores, tacks on assist to lift Stars to win over Moose

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Anthony Louis had a goal and an assist to lead the Texas Stars to a 3-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.

Joel L'Esperance's goal early in the second period stood as the winner for Texas (10-13-3). Parker MacKay also scored.

Jansen Harkins scored the lone goal for the Moose (13-14-0), 17:36 into the third period.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Mikhail Berdin started in net for Manitoba, allowing three goals on 10 shots through 39:46. Griffen Outhouse stopped 10-of-10 attempts the rest of the way.

Texas has picked up at least a point in eight straight games (7-0-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.