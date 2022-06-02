Jameson Taillon pitched seven perfect innings for the New York Yankees but allowed a run on two hits in the eighth. However the Yankees were saved by Anthony Rizzo's pinch-hit heroics in the bottom half of the eighth, and went on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.

Clay Holmes ran into trouble in the ninth; he walked Shohei Ohtani then hit Mike Trout and Jared Walsh to load the bases before locking down the save by inducing a groundout off the bat of Luis Rengifo.

The Angels used six pitchers in total, with Reid Detmers getting the start and going 4.1 innings. He allowed no runs on five hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts.

The win secured the series sweep for the Yankees (36-15) and extended the Angels (27-25) season-high losing streak to eight games.