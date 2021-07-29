1h ago
Reports: Yankees get Rizzo from Cubs
It appears that Joey Gallo wasn't enough. According to multiple reports, the New York Yankees have a deal in place to acquire Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
TSN.ca Staff
Blue Jays acquire lefty reliever Brad Hand from Nats
It appears that Joey Gallo wasn't the end.
According to multiple reports, the New York Yankees have a deal in place to acquire Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
The Yankees have a deal to acquire 1B Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs, per source. @JackCurryYES was on it first.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2021
The deal ends an 10-year run for Rizzo on the north side of Chicago highlighted by a World Series victory in 2016.
Rizzo, 31, has 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 92 games this season for the Cubs. The Parkland, Fla., native is due about $6 million for the remainder of the season and is scheduled to become a free agent later this year.
He was an All-Star three seasons in a row from 2014 to 2016 and is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.
The Yankees currently sit third in the American League East at 53-48 and now have a pair of elite left-handed bats being added to the lineup in Gallo and Rizzo.