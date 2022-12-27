17m ago
Senators' Forsberg enters NHL's COVID protocol
The Ottawa Senators have added another person to the growing number of players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have added another person to the growing number of players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is now in the league's COVID-19 protocol. He won't be at practice Tuesday after a recent close contact.
In 13 games played for the Senators this season Forsberg has a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage.