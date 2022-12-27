The Ottawa Senators have added another person to the growing number of players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed goaltender Anton Forsberg in the NHL’s covid-19 protocol.



Forsberg is not participating in today’s practice on account of a recent close contact. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 27, 2021

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is now in the league's COVID-19 protocol. He won't be at practice Tuesday after a recent close contact.

In 13 games played for the Senators this season Forsberg has a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage.