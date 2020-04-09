Holland disappointed by NHL pause with Oilers in playoff mix

Anton Slepyshev will not be returning to the NHL.

The former Edmonton Oilers winger signed a two-year extension with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Thursday.

The announcement comes just two days after Oilers general manager Ken Holland confirmed the team had made a contract offer to the 25-year-old.

Holland says he has made an offer to Slepyshev's camp and is waiting on an answer. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 7, 2020

A third-round pick of the Oilers in 2013, Slepyshev spent three seasons with the team from 2015-2018 before joining CSKA for the 2018-19 season.

Slepyshev scored 18 goals and posted 45 points in 54 games with CSKA this season, adding two goals and five points in four postseason games.

In 102 NHL games with the Oilers, Slepyshev posted 10 goals and 23 points.