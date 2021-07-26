The Arizona Coyotes have acquired defenceman Anton Stralman from the Florida Panthers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Anton Stralman has agreed to waive his NTC to facilitate a trade to Arizona. Believe Florida and Arizona finalizing a trade now. Trade call still pending.

Stralman, 34, has one year left on his deal at $5.4 million AAV@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 26, 2021

Along with Stralman, the Coyotes will receive defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok and a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Panthers will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Stralman, 34, played 38 games with the Panthers last season, scoring three goals and adding six assists. In 856 career NHL games, the veteran has 55 goals and 215 assists with the Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning.