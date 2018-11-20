Lowry sits out practice but not expected to miss time

The Toronto Raptors will once again be shorthanded as they head to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic.

Head coach Nick Nurse confirmed Tuesday morning that OG Anunoby (wrist) and C.J. Miles (adductor) will miss out, while Kyle Lowry (ankle) is a game-time decision. Kawhi Leonard, who was rested against the Chicago Bulls, will play.

Anunoby and Miles out. Kawhi in — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) November 20, 2018

Anunoby, 21, was injured in Friday night's loss to the Boston Celtics when he took a hard foul and fell awkwardly to the ground in the second quarter. He left that game early and did not feature in Saturday night's contest against the Chicago Bulls.

Through 13 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 assists in 22.9 minutes a night.

Tuesday's game will be the fourth straight contest in which Miles is inactive. The 31-year-old swingman picked up an adductor strain in a November 12 win over the Utah Jazz. Nurse expects Miles to be available when the team visits the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

In 13 games this season, Miles is averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 assists in 15.0 minutes a night.

Lowry, the NBA's assists leader, left Saturday's game against the Bulls early with ankle soreness, but that was more precautionary than anything with the Raptors enjoying a command lead and eventually a 39-point win.

Lowry is averaging 15.4 points and 10.4 assists in 34.0 minutes a night.

The Raptors (13-4) have won 18 of their last 21 games against the Magic (9-8).