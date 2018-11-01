Siakam thrilled to have Kawhi back in the lineup

Forward OG Anunoby has returned to the Toronto Raptors are missing the team's previous three games on personal leave, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Anunoby is aveaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in five contests this season.

The small forward was drafted 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft. He made 62 starts for the team last season, posting an average of 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The 21-year-old had his third-year option exercised by the Raptors on Wednesday.