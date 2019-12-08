SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement, first reported by The Athletic, had not been announced.

Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.

