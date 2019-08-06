St. Louis Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a one-year, $3.1 contract by a neutral arbitrator.

The two sides held their arbitration hearing on Aug. 4 and had until the deal was announced to reach a deal on their own.

The 26-year-old blueliner appeared in 64 games during the regular season for the Blues last season, recording two goals and nine assists. He added seven points (one goal, six assists) in 22 playoff games during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run.

"We are glad to have Joel under contract for next season," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "He is an important part of our defensive unit and we are looking forward to another successful year."

Edmundson was drafted in the second round (No. 46 overall) by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft and has appeared in 269 career games with the team. He has 13 goals and 52 points since making his debut with the Blues in 2015-16.

Edmundson was coming off a one-year, $3 million deal he signed last July.