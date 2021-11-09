Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Cordarro Law, Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill and Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard are the CFL top performers of the week.

Law had five tackles, two sacks, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and a pass knockdown on Saturday as the Argonauts claimed a 23-20 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

With the game on the line, Law earned his first two sacks of the year on Ottawa’s final series.

On first down with under two minutes to play, Law brought down Delvin Hodges for a three-yard loss. His sack for a six-yard loss on third down helped preserve the win.

Bighill collected eight tackles and an interception in the Blue Bombers’ 31-21 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday. Bighill’s eight tackles tied a season-high.

Leonard played his way on to the top performers' list for the second straight week with three tackles, two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in the Roughriders’ narrow 19-17 road win over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.