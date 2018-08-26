Naylor: Addition of Carter will mean a lot for Argos' offence

As had been expected for several days, the Toronto Argonauts officially announced the signing of wide receiver Duron Carter on Sunday.

Carter, a CFL All-Star at wide receiver last season, was cut by the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this month.

He had just eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Riders this season but played predominately defensive back to help fill in for injuries at the position.

Carter, 27, had his best season as a pro a year ago, hauling in 73 passes for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns. He added nine tackles and ran back an interception for a 43-yard TD on the other side of the ball.

For his career, Carter has 4,031 yards on 266 receptions in 65 games as a receiver over five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and Roughriders.

Carter is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter and the nephew of former Toronto Raptors head coach Butch Carter.

The team also announced that defensive back Cassius Vaughn is out for the season with a suspected torn Achilles.

The Argos are next in action on Monday when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field for the Labour Day Classic.