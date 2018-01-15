TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver Armanti Edwards to a two-year contract extension Monday.

Edwards was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

“Armanti has a great team-first attitude, relentless work ethic and is a very talented athlete which allowed him to excel in our offence last season,” Argos GM Jim Popp said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him back and look forward to seeing him continue to grow in years to come.”

Edwards, 29, started 17 games last season, his first with Toronto. He finished second on the team with 83 catches for 962 yards and four touchdowns.

Toronto acquired Edwards from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for Canadian offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski during training camp.