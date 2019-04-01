TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will play their home exhibition game at Varsity Stadium.

Toronto will open its pre-season hosting the Montreal Alouettes on May 30. The Argos announced Monday that contest will kick off at 11 a.m. ET and will be a school day game with tickets being sold to student in Greater Toronto Area schools.

"Providing an opportunity for kids to come to an Argos game, perhaps for the first time is a top priority for our organization," Chris Shewfelt, Toronto's vice-president of business operations, said in a statement. "Through our recent partnership with Toronto Flag Football and with our commitment of getting footballs into kids hands we look to grow participation and enjoyment of our great sport.

"The first time a child learns to throw a spiral is a special moment, we hope to enable that further in our community to many, many more kids."

The Argos called Varsity Stadium home from 1916-58. It's also where Canadian sprinter Percy Williams set a world 100-metre record of 10.3 seconds during the Canadian track and field championships in 1930.

The Argos will also be giving away 2,000 CFL leather footballs this season.

"We're excited to support the Argos' school day pre-season game at Varsity Stadium, and we share their commitment to growing our game," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Whether it’s on the field at a flag football tournament or cheering with their friends in the stands, it’s important to us to engage young people and share the fun and excitement of football.

"Going to games as a kid was always so special and really spurred my love of football, and I know this game will be a memorable experience for so many."