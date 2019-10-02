The Arizona Cardinals announced owner Bill Bidwill died Wednesday at the age of 88.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our owner, Bill Bidwill, has passed away today at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/xgNiGvShiF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2019

Bidwill was the sole owner of the Cardinals since 1972 but was part of the franchise since his father bought the team in 1932.

“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President and Bidwill's son Michael Bidwill said in a team press release. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life. We are especially grateful to the nurses, doctors and other caregivers whose endless kindness and compassion in recent years have made our dad’s life so meaningful.

"Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life – his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football.”