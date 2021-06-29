Talks are intensifying between the Arizona Coyotes and Hockey Canada head coach Andre Tourigny, tweets TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

He adds that Tourigny is a serious candidate to land the Arizona head coaching job, though nothing is done yet.

The Coyotes parted ways with Rick Tocchet after four seasons at the conclusion of their 2020-21 campaign. Tocchet led the Coyotes to a 24-26-6 record and a fifth-place finish in the NHL's West Division. It was a step back from their 2019-20 season that saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2012 with a 33-29-8 regular season record.

Tourigny took over as head coach of Canada’s Junior Team in 2020, earning a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. In March, he signed a one-year contract with Hockey Canada with plans to join coaching staffs at four upcoming international tournaments.

He served as an assistant coach on Gerard Gallant's IIHF men's World Hockey Championship team that took home gold in Riga, Latvia earlier this summer.