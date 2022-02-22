Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Ladd has six goals and nine points in 42 games this season after playing in just one game last season with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will out of the lineup 4-6 weeks with a lower body injury. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 22, 2022

The 36-year-old, who was traded to the Coyotes from the New York Islanders last summer, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.5 million.

A veteran of 992 NHL games, Ladd has 255 goals and 547 points over his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Islanders and Coyotes.