1h ago
Coyotes F Ladd (LBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will miss the next four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury. Ladd has six goals and nine points in 42 games this season after playing in just one game last season with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Stars 1, Coyotes 3
The 36-year-old, who was traded to the Coyotes from the New York Islanders last summer, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5.5 million.
A veteran of 992 NHL games, Ladd has 255 goals and 547 points over his career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Islanders and Coyotes.