The Arizona Coyotes and Arizona State University have reached a multi-year agreement for the Coyotes to play at the University's new multi-purpose stadium beginning next season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Coyotes will play all home games at the venue from 2022-23 through the 2024-25 NHL season with an option for the 2025-26 season.

“We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University’s new multi-purpose arena starting next season,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe."

The agreement was approved on Feb. 10 by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Arizona State's arena, which is scheduled to be completed early this fall, will seat 5,000 spectators.

“The National Hockey League thanks Arizona State University for its support of the Coyotes during this transition period and for what will be just its latest major commitment to growing our game in the Valley,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Having made the full-time transition to Division I just seven years ago, ASU hockey already has an NCAA Tournament appearance to its credit and now is moving into a new, state-of-the-art facility.

"Hockey is thriving in Tempe, and we are delighted that the Coyotes’ passionate fans will get to experience ASU’s on-campus energy while the Club’s new arena is being built.”

“We are pleased to help the Coyotes by providing a temporary home while their new arena is built,” said Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice president, treasurer, and CFO. “We are beyond excited to open this wonderful new ASU arena, and this agreement just makes it even more special.”

The city of Glendale announced last August that it chose not to renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes beyond this season and that the 2021-22 campaign would be the team’s last at Gila River Arena. The Coyotes have played there since 2003.

In September, the team submitted a bid for two parcels of a 46-acre tract of land in Tempe in an effort to build a new permanent home. “We are pleased to have submitted a proposal to the City of Tempe," the Coyotes said in a statement. "As regulations surrounding the RFP process dictate, we cannot comment any further at this time, but we remain incredibly excited about this extraordinary opportunity.