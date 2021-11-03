Arizona Coyotes defenceman Conor Timmins will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Timmins has been sidelined by the injury since Oct. 25, when he left the team's loss to the Florida Panthers after just 12 shifts.

Breaking: Coyotes D Conor Timmins will miss the rest of the season. ⬇️ https://t.co/lfw2TEFVkP — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) November 3, 2021

The 23-year-old is without a point in six games this season, his first with the Coyotes after being acquired in an off-season trade from the Colorado Avalanche.

Timmins had seven assists in 31 games with the Avalanche last season, adding one goal and four points in six games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The injury comes as more bad news for the winless Coyotes (0-9-1) after the team announced Tuesday that centre Nick Schmaltz would miss a minimum of three-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury.