Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered a setback during morning skate and will not dress Monday night, the team announced.

Kuemper, has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Dec. 19. He was expected to play on Monday but setback will keep him out. Antti Raanta will start in his place.

The 29-year-old played well last season after Raanta was injured, and had a 15-8-2 record in his 25 starts this season.

At the time of his injury, he was second in the NHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and Arizona was leading the Pacific Division.

With Kuemper sidelined, the team has gone 7-10-3 and now sit one point out of a wildcard spot.