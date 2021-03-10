Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper is considered week-to-week, head coach Rick Tocchet announced Wednesday.

Tocchet added that Kuemper, who was injured in Monday's win over the Colorado Avalanche, has returned to Arizona for further evaluation.

Kuemper has a 7-7-2 record this season with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with one shutout in 18 starts.

Tocchet said Tuesday that Antti Raanta and Adin Hill will split starts in Kuemper's absence.

The Coyotes will face the Avalanche again on Wednesday, sitting two points back of Colorado for fourth in the West Division with two more games played.